Hopewell Schools holding special board meeting as COVID cases spike

HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - Hopewell City Public Schools is having a special school board meeting in response to 33 reported COVID-19 cases within the first two weeks of its school year.

According to the district, 28 of its cases come from community spread. Three are from school and another two are undetermined.

On Monday, Aug. 9 at 6:30 p.m. the school board will hold a special public hearing to answer questions and concerns from community members as the school system deals with numerous coronavirus cases.

Superintendent Melody Hackney says she understands parent’s frustrations and is expected to give more options on how to keep their children virtual. And unlike the spring, where a student had to meet certain criteria to learn from home, that will be waived.

Meanwhile in school, they’re also adding more precautions, like temperature checks and using a new cleaning product that’s said to COVID-19 on any surface.

Monday night’s meeting will be at Hopewell High School. Parents can also log on through Zoom.

