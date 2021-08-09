Forecast: Heat & humidity settle in

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - It’ll be a humid week with heat index values in or close to the triple digits.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Highs near 90.

TUESDAY: Mostly to partly sunny and hot with an isolated shower and storm possible. Lows near 70, highs in the low 90s. (PM Rain Chance: 10%)

WEDNESDAY: Mostly to partly sunny with a few scattered showers and storms during the late afternoon and evening. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s. (PM Rain Chance: 20%)

THURSDAY: Mostly to partly sunny with a few scattered showers and storms possible. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s. (PM Rain Chance: 30%)

FRIDAY: Partly sunny with a few showers and storms possible. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s. (PM Rain Chance: 30%)

SATURDAY: Partly sunny with a few scattered showers and storms. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the upper 80s. (Rain Chance: 40%)

SUNDAY: Partly sunny with a chance of an isolated shower and storm. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the mid 80s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

