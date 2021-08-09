Healthcare Pros
Deputies investigating after 2 bodies found in Amelia Co.

Generic graphic
Generic graphic(Pexels)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 4:00 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
AMELIA Co., Va. (WWBT) - Deputies are investigating after two bodies were found in Amelia County.

The sheriff’s office was called by postal workers to conduct a welfare check on two people shortly after noon on Aug. 6. The two people are said to be mother and son, who lived in adjacent homes on Brackets Bend Lane.

“The mail carriers reported that mail, including welfare checks, had not been retrieved from the mailboxes at those addresses for some time,” a sheriff’s office said.

The responding deputy first found human skeletal remains in the front yard of one of the houses. Then deputies found the body of a man in the second home.

The remains were sent to the medical examiner’s office for identification and to determine the cause of death.

Amelia Sheriff Ricky Walker said there is no suspicion of foul play at this time, however, it is unusual to find two bodies in this manner.

