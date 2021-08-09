Healthcare Pros
Death investigation underway in Richmond after woman found dead on sidewalk

A death investigation is underway in Richmond after a woman was found dead on a sidewalk early Monday morning.(Credit: KALB)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 11:22 AM EDT
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A death investigation is underway in Richmond after a woman was found dead on a sidewalk early Monday morning.

Police were called to the 1100 block of Hammond Avenue just before 7 a.m. for a person down.

When officers arrived, the female victim was found unresponsive on a sidewalk with “apparent injuries.” She was pronounced dead at the scene - the Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death.

A portion of Brook Road was closed Monday morning for the investigation.

Neighbors in the area told p[olice they heard a disturbance Sunday night. Anyone who may have heard or seen something is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

