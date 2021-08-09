Healthcare Pros
Comedian Jo Koy coming to Richmond on tour

Comedian Jo Koy will make a stop in Richmond as part of his Funny Is Funny World Tour.
Comedian Jo Koy will make a stop in Richmond as part of his Funny Is Funny World Tour.(Associated Press)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 3:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Comedian Jo Koy will make a stop in Richmond as part of his Funny Is Funny World Tour.

The tour will stop at the Altria Theater on Jan. 15, 2022, for a show at 8 p.m.

“As one of today’s premiere stand-up comics Jo Koy has come a long way from his modest beginnings performing at a Las Vegas coffee house to now selling out the world’s most prestigious venues including Radio City Music Hall (New York), Chase Center (San Francisco), The Forum (Los Angeles), Mall of Asia Arena (Manila, PH), Coca-Cola Arena (Dubai) and ICC Theatre (Sydney, AU). The hugely relatable comic pulls inspiration from his family, specifically his son,” a release said.

Pre-sale starts at 10 a.m. on Aug. 12 and tickets go on sale on Aug. 13 at 10 a.m. Prices range from $50.50 to $80.50. Tickets can be purchased online, at the Altria Theater box office or by phone at (800) 514-ETIX.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

