Boxing Hall of Famer Lou DiBella to present ‘Broadway Boxing: Take Me Out to the Brawl Game’

Boxing Hall of Famer Lou DiBella will present “Broadway Boxing: Take Me Out to the Brawl Game”,...
Boxing Hall of Famer Lou DiBella will present “Broadway Boxing: Take Me Out to the Brawl Game”, boxing event at The Diamond this month.(Pixabay)
By Adrianna Hargrove
Published: Aug. 8, 2021 at 11:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Boxing Hall of Famer Lou DiBella will present “Broadway Boxing: Take Me Out to the Brawl Game”, boxing event at The Diamond this month.

The event will take place on Aug. 26 and will include the following fights:

  • Stephan “Big Shot” Shaw (14-0, 10 KOs), of St. Louis, Missouri vs. Robert Simms (11-3, 3 KOs), of Saginaw, Michigan
  • Jerry “Slugger” Forrest (26-4-1, 20 KOs), of Newport News, Virginia vs. Joe Jones (12-4, 9 KOs), of Jersey City, New Jersey
  • Mike Balogun (17-0, 13 KOs), of Upper Marlboro, Maryland vs. Nick Davis (6-2, 4 KOs), of Atlanta, Georgia
  • Joshafat Ortiz (7-0, 4 KOs), of Reading, Pennsylvania vs. Stevie “The Answer” Massey (13-1, 9 KOs), of Charlotte, North Carolina

The event will also be live broadcast globally on FITE.TV (8:00pm ET / 5:00pm PT). The fight between Amanda Galle (4-0), of Mississauga, Ontario, Canada and Dalia “La Pantera” Gomez (3-2, 1 KO), of Oxnard, California will be broadcasted on FITE.TV.

Hip hop legends and Rock and Roll Hall of Famers, The Furious Five, featuring Grandmaster Melle Mel and Scorpio will perform at the end of the show.

“I’m thrilled to bring world-class boxing to the Diamond in Richmond, home of the AA Flying Squirrels,” Lou DiBella, President of DiBella Entertainment, said.

Tickets are on sale now and prices will start at $20. To purchase tickets, call (804) 359-3866 or click here.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

