Beware of lookalike websites

By Rachel DePompa
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Beware of lookalike websites that try to lure you into giving up personal information.

Anytime you are shopping online, check the URL. Make sure the website is secure by looking for the “https” in that URL. The “s” is for “secure”.

And look for a small lock icon on the address bar. Never enter payment or personal information into a website with only “http.” It is NOT secure.

Also, watch for bad grammar on any website, search for contact information, and read online reviews.

Professional photos do not mean it’s a real offer. Scammers often steal photos off other websites, so don’t believe what you see.

And be careful purchasing high-demand products. If something is sold out everywhere, don’t be tempted by a seemingly great deal. Scammers often trick shoppers by offering the most popular products at low prices.

