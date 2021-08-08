Healthcare Pros
VSP: Man killed in single-vehicle crash on I-95

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 8, 2021 at 6:41 AM EDT
PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police say a man was killed, after his vehicle ran off the roadway on I-95 on Saturday afternoon.

Officers responded to mile marker 46 for a motor vehicle around 3:30 p.m. Saturday.

Investigators say a sedan was headed south when it ran off the road to the right and struck trees.

State Police say one man was the only person in the car at the time, and died from his injuries on scene. Identification of the deceased is pending positive identification and family notification, but VSP adds that he was wearing his seatbelt.

Authorities don’t believe any other car or person was involved in the crash.

The investigation is ongoing.

