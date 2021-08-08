Timberville musician stars in Mountain Dew commercial

TIMBERVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - This week, a new Mountain Dew advertisement aired online staring Timberville musician Spencer Hatcher, who went viral on TikTok.

“I feel so blessed to be able to have this opportunity because it’s been a dream of mine since I was like 4 years old when I started singing,” said Spencer Hatcher.

Hatcher grew up in the area and graduated from Broadway High School. He has been a part of several country music bands and has been performing nearly all his life.

“I grew up in a very musical family. My mom played the organ at church, my dad, he was in choir and he played the guitar and the banjo, my grandad sang, my grandma sang, so the family is very musical,” said Hatcher.

In the past year, Spencer has found a new avenue to share his music on TikTok.

Joined by his brother, Connor Spencer, their Bluegrass videos have gone viral.

“I posted a video kind of as a joke. It was more like a skit, and it climbed faster than anything I’d ever seen before,” said Spencer.

A few months back, the Hatchers performed a rendition of the Bluegrass song “Good Old Mountain Dew” and tagged the brand jokingly asking to make a commercial.

“I had an email maybe a week or two later from the actual Pepsi Co. team, and they said hey we’d like to actually pursue this, and I was like let’s do it,” said Spencer.

“We went down to Charlottesville and filmed the audio, and it was great. It was a great experience. We filmed it right here. They shipped in watermelons and everything I couldn’t believe it,” said Connor Hatcher, who plays bass in Spencer’s videos and their band, Spencer Hatcher and the Old Sun Gang.

The commercial gave the Hatchers the chance to work with a big time director as they pursue their music dreams.

“He’s done some music videos for Carrie Underwood, Marilyn Manson, and he was listing off a ton people, I was like man that’s awesome,” said Spencer. “So this guy was real and it was just an awesome experience for me and opportunity.”

The brothers are full time musicians and Spencer hopes this is just the beginning of his music career.

“I’m gonna just keep on shooting for the top, that’s always been what I’ve wanted to do is just make it to the top, said Spencer. “I’m writing new songs, I’m trying to search for that first song that I wanna release as the debut single and then I want to create an album.”

You can follow Spencer and his music here.

