On This Day: Confederate Commander Robert E. Lee submits his resignation

The Robert E. Lee statue on Monument Avenue. (Source: NBC12)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - On this day in history, Aug. 8, 1863, General Robert E. Lee wrote a letter to Confederate President Jefferson Davis offering to resign after losing the Battle of Gettysburg.

The Confederate army had suffered massive losses, and Lee was unwell from the strain of the war, possibly even suffering from a heart attack.

But Davis rejected Lee’s resignation, telling Lee his duty was to put his country first. He did just that, choosing to continue as commander.

This exchange of letters has been used to help paint Lee as a man of unwavering duty, helping create his legend – especially within the Lost Cause movement.

Returning as a guest, Andy Talkov from the Virginia Museum of History and Culture provides some insight on the meaning behind these letters, and how they were used to construct Lee’s legacy on NBC12′s history podcast, How We Got Here:

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

