Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Sheriff: 1 dead, 5 wounded in Houston club shooting

Officials say the five wounded people were taken to hospitals and all are expected to survive.
Officials say the five wounded people were taken to hospitals and all are expected to survive.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 8, 2021 at 11:19 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (AP) — Authorities in Houston are looking for suspected shooters after five people were injured and one man was killed in an exchange of gunfire at a nightclub.

Harris County Sheriff deputies responded to a shooting call around 2 a.m. Sunday at a north Houston club and authorities pronounced Derrick Johnson dead at the scene.

Officials say the five wounded people were taken to hospitals and all are expected to survive.

Sgt. Jason Brown says multiple people began shooting inside the club during a fight but it’s unclear what prompted the dispute.

No one has been arrested in the shooting.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dozens of police officers arrived at the scene after receiving a report of shots fired at Your...
Police identify 2 people killed in overnight shooting at sports bar in Chesterfield
Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective M. Godwin at (804) 646-5533 or...
1 dead, 1 fighting for life after shooting
Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at...
Two suspects sought in attempted robbery at 7-Eleven in Chesterfield
This school year, VCU students will say goodbye to alcohol for official student organization...
VCU fraternities, sororities will not be able to initiate new members when classes resume
FILE
VSP: Man killed in single-vehicle crash on I-95

Latest News

FILE - Top infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci responds to accusations by Sen. Rand...
Fauci hopeful COVID vaccines get full OK by FDA within weeks
Police said the officers were fired upon after a vehicle carrying three people had been pulled...
1 Chicago officer killed, 1 wounded in traffic stop shooting
A Coast Guard helicopter lowered two rescue swimmers to the site, and they reported no survivors.
6 killed in Alaska sightseeing plane crash identified
FILE - In this Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2018 file photo, retired Florida State NCAA college football...
Legendary Florida State coach Bobby Bowden dies at 91