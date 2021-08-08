Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Prisoner killed in cell was former Virginia businessman

The state Department of Corrections has confirmed that Mark A. Grethen was the victim of an...
The state Department of Corrections has confirmed that Mark A. Grethen was the victim of an apparent homicide late Tuesday at Lawrenceville Correctional Center.
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 8, 2021 at 4:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCEVILLE, Va. (AP) — A Virginia prisoner killed in his cell during an apparent attack by another inmate has been identified as a former Suffolk businessman.

The state Department of Corrections has confirmed that Mark A. Grethen was the victim of an apparent homicide late Tuesday at Lawrenceville Correctional Center. Grethen was about two decades into his 26-year sentence for sexually assaulting children when he was attacked.

His name wasn’t immediately released at the time of his death while officials attempted to contact his family.

The Department of Corrections has not named Grethen’s apparent assailant, who is serving a 22-year sentence.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dozens of police officers arrived at the scene after receiving a report of shots fired at Your...
Police identify 2 people killed in overnight shooting at sports bar in Chesterfield
Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective M. Godwin at (804) 646-5533 or...
1 dead, 1 fighting for life after shooting
Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at...
Two suspects sought in attempted robbery at 7-Eleven in Chesterfield
FILE
VSP: Man killed in single-vehicle crash on I-95
This school year, VCU students will say goodbye to alcohol for official student organization...
VCU fraternities, sororities will not be able to initiate new members when classes resume

Latest News

The Robert E. Lee statue on Monument Avenue. (Source: NBC12)
On This Day: Confederate Commander Robert E. Lee submits his resignation
A back-to-school drive will be held at a Shell gas station located in Richmond.
Back-to-school drive to be held at Shell gas station in Richmond
FILE
VSP: Man killed in single-vehicle crash on I-95
Richmond physician assists with COVID-19 protocol at Tokyo Olympics
Richmond physician assists with COVID-19 protocol at Tokyo Olympics