Powhatan County native killed during burglary attempt in Florida

POWHATAN COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - A native of Powhatan County was killed in an attempted burglary in Jacksonville, Florida.

Caroline Schollaert, 27, was shot and killed on Aug. 3. Schollaert was an Active Duty Coast Guard member who was described by family and friends as, ‘a devoted daughter, loving fiance, fearless Coast Guard member, and incredible friend’.

A $9,000 reward has been set up by the Fraternal Order of Police for information leading to an arrest in the case. A GoFundMe has also been set up with hopes of assisting the family with funeral costs.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.