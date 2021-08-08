Healthcare Pros
Powhatan County native killed during burglary attempt in Florida

Caroline Schollaert, 27, was shot and killed on August 3 in an attempted burglary in...
Caroline Schollaert, 27, was shot and killed on August 3 in an attempted burglary in Jacksonville, Florida.(Family Photo)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 8, 2021 at 5:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
POWHATAN COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - A native of Powhatan County was killed in an attempted burglary in Jacksonville, Florida.

Caroline Schollaert, 27, was shot and killed on Aug. 3. Schollaert was an Active Duty Coast Guard member who was described by family and friends as, ‘a devoted daughter, loving fiance, fearless Coast Guard member, and incredible friend’.

A $9,000 reward has been set up by the Fraternal Order of Police for information leading to an arrest in the case. A GoFundMe has also been set up with hopes of assisting the family with funeral costs.

For more information, click here.

