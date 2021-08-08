Healthcare Pros
‘He gave the ultimate sacrifice’: Cyclists hold memorial bike ride for Lt. Jay Cullen

Over one dozen cyclists held a memorial bike ride to honor Lieutenant Jay Cullen.
Over one dozen cyclists held a memorial bike ride to honor Lieutenant Jay Cullen.(Source;NBC12 | NBC12)
By Desiree Montilla
Published: Aug. 8, 2021 at 6:01 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Over one dozen cyclists gathered on Park West Circle Sunday morning to go on a memorial bike ride honoring Lieutenant H. Jay Cullen, one of two Virginia State Police troopers who died in a helicopter crash nearly four years ago.

Lieutenant Cullen and Trooper-Pilot Berke M.M. Bates were responding to the Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville when they were killed in the helicopter crash.

Cullen was one of the founding members of the Spin Mafia Cycling Team and a head coach for the Chesterfield Chain Gang’s Youth Mountain Bike Team.

Paul Capozzoli, a founding member of the Spin Mafia Cycling Team, described Lieutenant Cullen as a cycling enthusiast, a quiet leader, and a mentor.

“Jay was always a loyal, steady, helpful person,” he said. “He was out to give back to the community.”

Capozzoli says the 53-mile bike route leaving Park West Circle heading west towards Amelia, Powhatan and Moseley is a weekly routine. This week, Capozzoli says are dedicating their ride to Cullen and his dedication to help others in the community.

“I believe for us, it is honoring the memory of our fallen brother,” Capozzoli said. “Never ever letting his name be forgotten.”

Every year, Capozzoli and Joe Panella say they’re dedicated to make this ride happen to honor the memory of their fallen brother.

“So long as I’m around, so long as Joe is around, we’re going to be doing this ride,” he said. “We might be doing this when we’re 70 or 80 and might show up when we’re 90 in a wheelchair, but we’re going to be here because you have to honor your brothers.”

With each mile, Capozzoli hopes they can honor Cullen’s memory while remembering his service to the community.

“We miss him. We love him,” he said. “He gave the ultimate sacrifice serving the Commonwealth of Virginia and its citizens. We all owe him a debt of gratitude.”

