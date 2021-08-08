Forecast: Nice weather returns to end the weekend

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The sky will clear with sun returning for the second half of the weekend.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. A shower or storm possible toward the Blue Ridge mountains. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the mid to upper 80s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

TUESDAY: Mostly to partly sunny and hot. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with a few scattered showers and storms possible. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s. (PM Rain Chance: 30%)

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny with scattered showers and storms possible. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s. (PM Rain Chance: 30%)

FRIDAY: Partly sunny with showers and storms possible. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s. (PM Rain Chance: 30%)

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the mid 80s. (Rain Chance: 40%)

