DMV continues expanding online services to customers with new option

This will allow more than 150 customers per week to skip a trip to the DMV and creates more appointment opportunities for those who need in-person services.
By Adrianna Hargrove
Published: Aug. 8, 2021 at 7:24 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles continues to expand online services to customers with a new option.

The DMV has now added the ability for customers to establish a payment plan contract online. According to the DMV, those who owe fees for not having their vehicles insured can enter a payment plan to pay the fees over time and continue driving.

This will allow more than 150 customers per week to skip a trip to the DMV and creates more appointment opportunities for those who need in-person services.

Payment plans were established by the General Assembly in 2017 and since then, over 53,000 customers have successfully completed their contracts.

For more information on DMV’s payment plan program, click here.

