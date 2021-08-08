Healthcare Pros
Back-to-school drive to be held at Shell gas station in Richmond

A back-to-school drive will be held at a Shell gas station located in Richmond.
A back-to-school drive will be held at a Shell gas station located in Richmond.
By Adrianna Hargrove
Published: Aug. 8, 2021 at 2:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A back-to-school drive will be held at a Shell gas station located in Richmond.

Activities at the event will include:

  • School supply giveaways
  • Games
  • Free hair cuts
  • Vendors
  • Tic Tok dance contest
  • Live DJ’s

Guests to attend will be Mayor Levar Stoney, Dawn C. Page from the school board, RPS Superintendent Jason Kamras, Sheriff Dr. Antoinette Irving and Councilwoman Reva Trammel.

The event will take place from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. on August 8 at the Shell station located at 3401 Richmond Highway.

Everyone who will attend must sign a COVID-19 Liability Release Form.

