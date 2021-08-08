Back-to-school drive to be held at Shell gas station in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A back-to-school drive will be held at a Shell gas station located in Richmond.

Activities at the event will include:

School supply giveaways

Games

Free hair cuts

Vendors

Tic Tok dance contest

Live DJ’s

Guests to attend will be Mayor Levar Stoney, Dawn C. Page from the school board, RPS Superintendent Jason Kamras, Sheriff Dr. Antoinette Irving and Councilwoman Reva Trammel.

The event will take place from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. on August 8 at the Shell station located at 3401 Richmond Highway.

Everyone who will attend must sign a COVID-19 Liability Release Form.

