Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

VSU requiring COVID vaccine for students, faculty, staff

Virginia State University
Virginia State University(Virginia State University)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 9:59 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ETTRICK, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State University is requiring all students, faculty and staff to be vaccinated for COVID-19 this fall.

Full or first-dose vaccinations are required for students to live on campus and attend classes in person.

Students can start uploading proof of their vaccination on Aug. 11 and have until Aug. 21 to complete it.

Students seeking a medical or religious exemption will also need to have appropriate documentation submitted no later than Aug. 21. Those students will need to sign an assumption of risk form, participate in ongoing two-times per week COVID-19 testing and complete the daily symptom checker.

All students who are vaccinated and show proper proof by Sept. 20 will receive a $500 incentive. Faculty and staff who also meet the deadline will receive a $1000 incentive.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Dozens of police officers arrived at the scene after receiving a report of shots fired at Your...
Police identify 2 people killed in overnight shooting at sports bar in Chesterfield
Virginia Governor Ralph Northam is mandating state employees get a COVID-19 vaccine.
Gov. Northam announces vaccine requirement for state employees
The Virginia Department of Health reports the third child has died due to COVID-19...
Third child in Virginia dies from COVID-19 complications
Governor Ralph Northam announced Thursday that a law passed earlier this year by the General...
Gov. Northam: State law requires public school districts to require universal masking
Virginia State Police said 14 people were injured in a bus crash on Interstate 95 in Caroline...
15 injured in bus crash on I-95

Latest News

Hopewell Schools to expand virtual learning amid rise in COVID-19 cases
Hopewell Schools to expand virtual learning amid rise in COVID-19 cases
The Hopewell Schools Superintendent says as of Friday they've had 31 COVID-19 cases among...
Hopewell Schools to expand virtual learning amid rise in COVID-19 cases
COVID-19 delta variant
VDH reports ‘significant’ increase of delta variant in Virginia
RPS superintendent Jason Kamras (Source: NBC12)
RPS superintendent says they’re ready for return to in-person learning