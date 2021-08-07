VSU requiring COVID vaccine for students, faculty, staff

ETTRICK, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State University is requiring all students, faculty and staff to be vaccinated for COVID-19 this fall.

Full or first-dose vaccinations are required for students to live on campus and attend classes in person.

Students can start uploading proof of their vaccination on Aug. 11 and have until Aug. 21 to complete it.

Students seeking a medical or religious exemption will also need to have appropriate documentation submitted no later than Aug. 21. Those students will need to sign an assumption of risk form, participate in ongoing two-times per week COVID-19 testing and complete the daily symptom checker.

All students who are vaccinated and show proper proof by Sept. 20 will receive a $500 incentive. Faculty and staff who also meet the deadline will receive a $1000 incentive.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.