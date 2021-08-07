Virginia 811 reminds residents to call before digging in yards

Healthcare Pros
Virginia 811 is reminding residents to contact them before doing any yard work that requires digging.
By Adrianna Hargrove
Published: Aug. 7, 2021 at 1:20 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia 811 is reminding residents to contact them before doing any yard work that requires digging.

Activities such as planting a tree, building a fence or installing a sprinkler system should be avoided due to the risk of service disruptions, property damage and serious injuries.

Virginia 811 wants homeowners to ‘Dig With C.A.R.E’ and follow these steps:

  • Contact 811
  • Allow time for marking (3 working days)
  • Respect and protect the marks
  • Excavate carefully

By contacting Virginia 811, residents will be able to connect with utility providers for your property.

If you are digging at one address, visit this website, and click on the “Dig Request” button to fill out a simple form. This will allow utility locators to come out to your residence and mark the utilities around your home.

