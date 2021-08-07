Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

VCU fraternities, sororities will not be able to initiate new members when classes resume

This school year, VCU students will say goodbye to alcohol for official student organization...
This school year, VCU students will say goodbye to alcohol for official student organization functions for all undergraduate students. Also, fraternities and sororities on campus can not recruit or initiate any new members until further notice.(Georgia Geen, Capital News Service)
By Brent Solomon
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 11:17 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Big changes are coming to VCU when students return for the fall semester. The university will not allow Greek organizations to bring on new members for the upcoming school year. It comes after the unfortunate hazing tragedy that claimed the life of student Adam Oakes back in February.

An internal communication from the university put student groups on notice just this week. There will also be no alcohol for official student organization functions for all undergraduate students. Fraternities and sororities on campus can not recruit or initiate any new members until further notice.

'Adam had a huge, huge heart’: Family believes hazing led to VCU student’s death

“That sounds fair, to be honest, with all the stuff that has happened to fraternities,” student Anastasia Karon said.

Back in February, 19-year-old Adam Oakes died from alcohol poisoning following a fraternity initiation ritual. The university initially suspended and then permanently banned Delta Chi from campus. Now, some two months later, the university is implementing even more restrictions.

VCU student’s death ruled accidental from alcohol poisoning

“…We understand that you may find these developments disappointing, and appreciate your patience and grace as we work to put the staff, policies, and procedures in place that will best serve our fraternity and sorority community and its continuance at VCU…” officials said in a letter to students.

“I don’t blame them. I get it,” student Sam Wilson said.

Some of the organizations aren’t taking the news very well, although a fraternity advisor NBC12 made contact with Friday said he wasn’t available for an interview.

Adam Oakes’ family pushes for change to Virginia’s hazing law

“They feel the need to start enforcing things, but in reality, I don’t think anything is really going to change,” student Thomas Gordon said.

“I feel like if they want alcohol, they’re going to get alcohol somewhere else…Maybe [the restrictions] will help [with] peer pressure a little bit because fraternities and sororities are a lot of people wanting to fit in,” Smith continued.

“I’m away from that whole Greek life thing, so I don’t really understand it one way or the other,” student Ryan Yucha said.

School leaders said fraternities and sororities will still be able to operate this year - they just can’t bring in new members.

There have been no criminal charges in Oakes’s death. Richmond Police officials said Friday that the case remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Dozens of police officers arrived at the scene after receiving a report of shots fired at Your...
Police identify 2 people killed in overnight shooting at sports bar in Chesterfield
Virginia Governor Ralph Northam is mandating state employees get a COVID-19 vaccine.
Gov. Northam announces vaccine requirement for state employees
The Virginia Department of Health reports the third child has died due to COVID-19...
Third child in Virginia dies from COVID-19 complications
Governor Ralph Northam announced Thursday that a law passed earlier this year by the General...
Gov. Northam: State law requires public school districts to require universal masking
Virginia State Police said 14 people were injured in a bus crash on Interstate 95 in Caroline...
15 injured in bus crash on I-95

Latest News

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect from Saturday morning through Saturday evening for the risk of...
First Alert Weather Day: Localized flash flooding possible on Saturday
Virginia State University
VSU requiring COVID vaccine for students, faculty, staff
Virginia State Capitol.
Virginia lawmakers strike deal on spending COVID-19 funds
Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective M. Godwin at (804) 646-5533 or...
1 dead, 1 fighting for life after shooting