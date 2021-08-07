Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

US women win 3rd water polo gold in a row

In this Aug. 7, 2012, file photo, Melissa Seidemann, right, of the United States looks to pass...
In this Aug. 7, 2012, file photo, Melissa Seidemann, right, of the United States looks to pass against Nicola Zagame of Australia during a women's semifinal water polo match at the 2012 Summer Olympics in London. The U.S. women's water polo team got a big lift when Seidemann decided to go for a third straight gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics.(AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 7, 2021 at 5:02 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - The U.S. has won its third consecutive gold medal in women’s water polo, pounding Spain 14-5 in the final at the Tokyo Olympics.

Maddie Musselman scored three times and Ashleigh Johnson made 11 saves as the U.S. improved to 134-4 since it won gold at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games. After falling 10-9 to Hungary in group play in its first loss at the Olympics since the 2008 final, the U.S. ripped off four straight wins by a combined score of 63-26.

The U.S. joins the men’s teams from Britain (1908-1920) and Hungary (2000-2008) as the only countries to win at least three straight water polo titles at the Olympics. The U.S. is the only team to medal in each of the six editions of the women’s tournament at the Games.

Maica Garcia had two goals for Spain, which also lost to the U.S. in the 2012 final. The silver medal matches the country’s best finish in the women’s competition.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dozens of police officers arrived at the scene after receiving a report of shots fired at Your...
Police identify 2 people killed in overnight shooting at sports bar in Chesterfield
Virginia State Police said 14 people were injured in a bus crash on Interstate 95 in Caroline...
15 injured in bus crash on I-95
Chesterfield and Henrico conducting water rescue Aug. 6.
Water recovery underway in James River after man falls off boat
Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective M. Godwin at (804) 646-5533 or...
1 dead, 1 fighting for life after shooting
Water
Henrico man dies after boat capsizes on James River

Latest News

United State's Gable Dan Steveson celebrates after defeating Georgia's Gennadij Cudinovic...
American Steveson wins wrestling gold
ACC pulls championships from North Carolina
ACC pulls championships from North Carolina
Manchester looks to pierce stellar Bird defense in Game of the Week
Manchester looks to pierce stellar Bird defense in Game of the Week
'First Responders Festival' raises funds at James River
'First Responders Festival' raises funds at James River