Two suspects sought in attempted robbery at 7-Eleven in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Police are looking for suspects involved in an attempted robbery at a 7-Eleven in Chesterfield.

The incident took place at the 7-Eleven located at 2421 West Hundred Road around 12:04 a.m. on Aug. 6.

According to police, two male suspects attempted to enter the store armed with firearms, but the doors were locked. The suspects continued to try and open the doors and after failing to get them open, they left in a black vehicle described as an SUV.

The first suspect is described as a black male, thin build, approximately 20 years of age, wearing orange shorts and a white t-shirt, with mid-length dreadlocks. The second suspect is described as a black male, medium build, approximately 20 years of age, wearing a white t-shirt, dark pants, and black and white shoes with short hair.

Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.