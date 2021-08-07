Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Residents can now register for Chesterfield County Police Department Citizens Academy

The academy will take place on Sept. 9.
The academy will take place on Sept. 9.(MGN)
By Adrianna Hargrove
Published: Aug. 7, 2021 at 4:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Registration is now open to Chesterfield County residents for the Chesterfield County Police Department Citizens Academy.

The academy will take place on Sept. 9. Participants will meet each Thursday from Sept. 9 to Oct. 28 at 6:30 p.m. at St. David’s Episcopal Church at 1801 Camborne Road.

Those who will attend the academy will do the following:

  • Learn about specialized police units, including forensics, K-9 and SWAT
  • Conduct traffic stop scenarios with the Traffic Safety Section
  • Ride with a police officer on patrol (if desired)
  • Participate in scenarios (if desired)
  • Watch a police canine search for drug

Those who wish to attend must be adults who live in, own a business or belong to an organization within Chesterfield County. Applicants will be screened for activities that may disqualify them from participating in the academy.

Registration will be open until September 1. For more information call Corporal Matt Rogers at 804-318-8549.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Dozens of police officers arrived at the scene after receiving a report of shots fired at Your...
Police identify 2 people killed in overnight shooting at sports bar in Chesterfield
Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective M. Godwin at (804) 646-5533 or...
1 dead, 1 fighting for life after shooting
Virginia State Police said 14 people were injured in a bus crash on Interstate 95 in Caroline...
15 injured in bus crash on I-95
Chesterfield and Henrico conducting water rescue Aug. 6.
Water recovery underway in James River after man falls off boat
Water
Henrico man dies after boat capsizes on James River

Latest News

Virginia State University
Buildings at Virginia university renamed for Black women
Petersburg City Public Schools will be holding a Back To School kick-off for students.
Petersburg City Public Schools to hold Back To School kick-off
Dogs and cats four months of age and older must be vaccinated.
Henrico police to provide rabies vaccines for dogs, cats
Flash flood watch from 6am-10pm
First Alert Weather Day: Localized flash flooding possible on Saturday