Residents can now register for Chesterfield County Police Department Citizens Academy

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Registration is now open to Chesterfield County residents for the Chesterfield County Police Department Citizens Academy.

The academy will take place on Sept. 9. Participants will meet each Thursday from Sept. 9 to Oct. 28 at 6:30 p.m. at St. David’s Episcopal Church at 1801 Camborne Road.

Those who will attend the academy will do the following:

Learn about specialized police units, including forensics, K-9 and SWAT

Conduct traffic stop scenarios with the Traffic Safety Section

Ride with a police officer on patrol (if desired)

Participate in scenarios (if desired)

Watch a police canine search for drug

Those who wish to attend must be adults who live in, own a business or belong to an organization within Chesterfield County. Applicants will be screened for activities that may disqualify them from participating in the academy.

Registration will be open until September 1. For more information call Corporal Matt Rogers at 804-318-8549.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.