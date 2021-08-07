Petersburg City Public Schools to hold Back To School kick-off
Published: Aug. 7, 2021 at 1:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Petersburg City Public Schools will be holding a Back To School kick-off for students.
The kick-off will include:
- Free school supplies, clothing and toiletry items
- DJ & Stage performances
- On-site immunizations & on-site COVID-19 vaccines and testing
- Power school, schoology and technology support
- School principal and staff meet and greet
The event will take place on August 14 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Petersburg Sports Complex.
