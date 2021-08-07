Healthcare Pros
Henrico police to provide rabies vaccines for dogs, cats

By Adrianna Hargrove
Published: Aug. 7, 2021 at 1:45 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
HENRICO COUNTY Va. (WWBT) - The Henrico County Police Department will be providing rabies vaccinations for dogs and cats. Dogs and cats four months of age and older must be vaccinated.

All vaccines will cost $10 and must be paid in cash. Rabies tags and a certificate of inoculation are included. Dog licenses will also be available for $10.

Pet owners must register and pay at the cashier’s office in the Administration Building before seeing a veterinarian on the first level of the adjacent parking deck. Pets from different localities can also get vaccines.

Rabies vaccines will be administered on Aug. 14 at the Henrico County Government Center located at 4301 East Parham Road.

For information, call the Animal Protection Unit at (804) 727-8801.

