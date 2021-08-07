Healthcare Pros
Forecast: Flash flooding threat today

Scattered showers & thunderstorms likely through the afternoon
By Sophia Armata
Published: Aug. 7, 2021 at 5:25 AM EDT
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Rain likely this morning through the evening, could be heavy at times.

SATURDAY: FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Rain likely, could be heavy at times, starting in the morning and continuing into the evening. An isolated strong storm can’t be ruled out either with gusty winds in the afternoon. Localized flash flooding is possible. Rain totals 1-2″ expected with localized higher amounts possible. Highs in the mid 70s. (Rain Chance: 90%)

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the upper 80s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

TUESDAY: Mostly to partly sunny and hot. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with a few scattered showers and storms possible. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s. (PM Rain Chance: 30%)

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny with a few scattered showers and storms possible. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s. (PM Rain Chance: 30%)

FRIDAY: Partly sunny with a few showers and storms possible. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s. (PM Rain Chance: 40%)

