Chesterfield Health District reminds residents to get vaccinated amid Delta variant case increase

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 7, 2021 at 7:02 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - The health district is reminding residents to get vaccinated and wear face coverings as the Delta variant cases increase.

According to Dr. Alexander Samuel, Chesterfield Health District Director, case numbers throughout the health district have significantly increased over the past few weeks with the district moving from a seven-day average of 1.4 cases per 100,000 people on July 1 to 20 cases per 100,000 people on Aug. 4.

“The vast majority of cases are among unvaccinated individuals,” Dr. Samuel said. “The rise in cases also can be attributed to the relaxation of mitigation practices with the expiration of the governor’s executive orders, increased travel and the rapid emergence of the Delta variant as a predominant variant strain.”

The CDC and the VDH are reminding people, regardless of vaccination status, to wear a mask in public indoor settings, wash their hands and social distance.

For more information, click here or call 877 VAX-IN-VA (877 829-4682).

