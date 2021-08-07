1 dead, 1 fighting for life after shooting

Healthcare Pros
Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective M. Godwin at (804) 646-5533 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.(NBC12)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 9:18 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - One person is dead and another is fighting for life after a shooting in Richmond on Friday evening.

Officers were called around 6:12 p.m. to the 1700 block of East Belt Boulevard for a shooting.

At the scene, police found a man with gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The second victim, a woman, drove herself to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective M. Godwin at (804) 646-5533 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

