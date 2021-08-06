Healthcare Pros
Ways to find back-to-school savings

By Rachel DePompa
Updated: 1 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Kids go back to school in matter of weeks and parents are hustling to get them ready. Parents will spend an average of $900 for each child we send back to school according to Bank Rate. That’s $90 more than last year.

Here are a few ideas for lowering that cost.

Sit down at your computer and do some good old fashioned comparison shopping. Start with sites like Amazon, Walmart and Target. Write down which site has what for cheap.

If you order online, include the shipping costs and calculate where the best bargains are found. If you do your shopping online, don’t forget about those cash back sites. Rakuten and Ibotta will give you money back for things you’re already going to buy. You can get a $10 bonus just for signing up with Rakuten. And double down your savings using a cash back credit card to pay for those supplies and clothes. Many cards will give you a percentage back of whatever you spend.

If you are using a cash back card, just make sure you pay that credit card off every month or the interest will wipe out any rewards you may earn.

