Water rescue underway in James River after man falls off boat

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - A water rescue is underway in Chesterfield after a person fell off a boat in the James River near the Dutch Gap boat landing.

Crews from Chesterfield and Henrico County began searching for the person around 8:39 a.m. Friday. Officials say it’s unclear what exactly happened to cause the person to fall off the boat.

WATER RESCUE: Chesterfield and Henrico teaming up to find one person who fell off a boat and into the water.



A diving team and sonar technology are being used to locate anything still in the water. pic.twitter.com/aLAPxyHDcD — Emily Harrison (@EmilyHarrisonTV) August 6, 2021

Authorities are using a diving team and sonar technology to try and find the man. The coast guard also has a helicopter on scene searching for him,

This area of the water is contaminated, so divers will need to be assessed and clean afterward.

