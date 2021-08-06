Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

VSU to unveil new names of four campus buildings

Virginia State University
Virginia State University(Virginia State University)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 5:54 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ETTRICK, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State University announced they will be unveiling the names of four unnamed buildings on campus.

Back in March, the school removed the names of Byrd, Eggleston, Trinkle, and Vawter Halls because of their connection to the confederacy and opposition to integrating schools.

The names of the buildings will be announced at 10 a.m. on Aug. 6.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Virginia Governor Ralph Northam is mandating state employees get a COVID-19 vaccine.
Gov. Northam announces vaccine requirement for state employees
The Virginia Department of Health reports the third child has died due to COVID-19...
Third child in Virginia dies from COVID-19 complications
Governor Ralph Northam announced Thursday that a law passed earlier this year by the General...
Gov. Northam: State law requires public school districts to require universal masking
The crash happened on Wednesday afternoon.
3 people taken to hospital following multi-vehicle crash in Richmond
Central Virginia has seen an increase in COVID-19 cases and outbreaks at childcare facilities...
Central Virginia sees ‘dramatic surge’ in COVID cases at childcare facilities, summer camps

Latest News

Ways to save on back-to-school supplies
Ways to find back-to-school savings
Dozens of police officers arrived at the scene after receiving a report of shots fired at Your...
Two people dead, one seriously injured in overnight shooting at sports bar in Chesterfield
School leaders in Hopewell will be holding a meeting on the rising COVID-19 cases and expanded...
Hopewell City Public Schools to hold town hall meeting on rising COVID-19 cases
The Richmond Fire Department will be unveiling a mural honoring the first Black career...
Richmond Fire Department to unveil mural honoring first Black career firefighters