Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

UVA infectious disease expert warns of potentially serious flu season

(FILE)
(FILE)(WVIR)
By Elizabeth Holmes
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 4:05 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Wearing a face mask doesn’t just prevent the spread of COVID-19, it also stops the spread of other serious respiratory infections like influenza.

Dr. Patrick Jackson, an infectious disease expert with UVA Health, says there were little to no serious flu cases in the area last year thanks to people wearing masks, washing their hands, and social distancing.

The doctor says he does worry, though, about a potentially worse flu season, due to limited exposure to the flu last year.

“Over the past year, we essentially saw no influenza at all, and that’s fantastic because influenza can be quite a serious infection,” Jackson said. “But every year, when the flu season comes around, you kind of rely on people having been exposed the previous year who’ve recovered to kind of tamp down on the amount of transmission of flu that can run in a population.”

Health experts say this underlines the importance of getting vaccinated for both the flu and COVID-19.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Virginia Governor Ralph Northam is mandating state employees get a COVID-19 vaccine.
Gov. Northam announces vaccine requirement for state employees
Dozens of police officers arrived at the scene after receiving a report of shots fired at Your...
Police identify 2 people killed in overnight shooting at sports bar in Chesterfield
The Virginia Department of Health reports the third child has died due to COVID-19...
Third child in Virginia dies from COVID-19 complications
Governor Ralph Northam announced Thursday that a law passed earlier this year by the General...
Gov. Northam: State law requires public school districts to require universal masking
Water
Henrico man dies after boat capsizes on James River

Latest News

Watermelon bowls at the Carytown Watermelon festival.
Carytown Watermelon Festival returns Sunday
Dozens of police officers arrived at the scene after receiving a report of shots fired at Your...
Police identify 2 people killed in overnight shooting at sports bar in Chesterfield
Virginia State Police said 14 people were injured in a bus crash on Interstate 95 in Caroline...
15 injured in bus crash on I-95
Henrico Jail (Source: NBC12)
Arrests made in connection to drugs being smuggled into Henrico Jail
A Flash Flood Watch is in effect from Saturday morning through Saturday evening for the risk of...
First Alert Weather Day: Localized flash flooding possible on Saturday