Two people dead, one seriously injured in overnight shooting at sports bar in Chesterfield

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 5:00 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield Police say two people are dead, and one person is seriously injured after an overnight shooting at Your Place Sports Bar & Grill.

Dozens of police officers arrived at the scene after receiving a report of shots fired at Your Place Sports Bar & Grill located at 101 Wadsworth Drive and discovered three victims in the parking lot.

police respond to report of a disturbance.
police respond to report of a disturbance.(NBC12)

One of the victims died at the scene and the other two victims were transported to a hospital. One of the victims died at the hospital and the other is currently undergoing surgery for life-threatening injuries.

The deceased victim’s identities are being withheld until the next of kin is notified.

Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660

