Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

On This Day: A deadly tornado devastates the Tri-Cities

The Petersburg tornado of 1993 caused an estimated $47.5 million in damages.
The Petersburg tornado of 1993 caused an estimated $47.5 million in damages.(Historic Petersburg Foundation, Inc.)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 11:19 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - On this day in history, Aug. 6, 1993, a powerful tornado tore through the Tri-Cities, shearing storefronts in half and leaving four people dead.

Hundreds more were injured as the twister traveled through Petersburg, Colonial Heights and Prince George County.

At the time, it was the strongest tornado to hit Virginia since 1950. Many will remember the apocalyptic scene at the Walmart – a line of destruction cut right down the middle of the store.

Most of the historic black neighborhood of Pocahontas Island was left in ruins.

The tornado caused an estimated $47.5 million in damages.

Hear first-hand accounts from some of the survivors of this devasting natural disaster, and some of the science behind the storm, on NBC12′s history podcast, How We Got Here:

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Virginia Governor Ralph Northam is mandating state employees get a COVID-19 vaccine.
Gov. Northam announces vaccine requirement for state employees
The Virginia Department of Health reports the third child has died due to COVID-19...
Third child in Virginia dies from COVID-19 complications
Governor Ralph Northam announced Thursday that a law passed earlier this year by the General...
Gov. Northam: State law requires public school districts to require universal masking
Dozens of police officers arrived at the scene after receiving a report of shots fired at Your...
Two people dead, one seriously injured in overnight shooting at sports bar in Chesterfield
The crash happened on Wednesday afternoon.
3 people taken to hospital following multi-vehicle crash in Richmond

Latest News

Valves of COVID-19 vaccines flow onto a conveyor belt.
Over 9.5 million vaccines administered | More than 5.2 million people receive first vaccine dose
Chesterfield and Henrico conducting water rescue Aug. 6.
Water rescue underway in James River after man falls off boat
Ways to save on back-to-school supplies
Ways to find back-to-school savings
Ways to find back-to-school savings
Ways to find back-to-school savings