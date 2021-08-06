On This Day: A deadly tornado devastates the Tri-Cities

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - On this day in history, Aug. 6, 1993, a powerful tornado tore through the Tri-Cities, shearing storefronts in half and leaving four people dead.

Hundreds more were injured as the twister traveled through Petersburg, Colonial Heights and Prince George County.

At the time, it was the strongest tornado to hit Virginia since 1950. Many will remember the apocalyptic scene at the Walmart – a line of destruction cut right down the middle of the store.

Most of the historic black neighborhood of Pocahontas Island was left in ruins.

The tornado caused an estimated $47.5 million in damages.

Hear first-hand accounts from some of the survivors of this devasting natural disaster, and some of the science behind the storm, on NBC12′s history podcast, How We Got Here:

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.