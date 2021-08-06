Healthcare Pros
RPS superintendent says they’re ready for return to in-person learning

RPS superintendent Jason Kamras (Source: NBC12)
By Henry Graff
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 3:43 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Public Schools’ superintendent admits there’s anxiety heading into this school year. It’s the first time back in more than a year for the division with delta variant concerns now looming.

Hospital-grade air filtration units are part of a multi-million dollar plan to get RPS students safely back to in-person learning. The filters will be in each classroom, office and corridor, cleaning and purifying air multiple times an hour.

“You’re going to see renovated bathrooms; everything’s been fixed. Walls have been painted. We’ve added touchless paper towel dispensers, touchless soap dispensers,” said Jason Kamras, Richmond Public Schools Superintendent.

But even with these investments, Kamras says there are even better ways to curb the pandemic.

“There’s more we can do, and that more is making sure every single staff member is fully vaccinated, and so that’s really the genesis for this decision,” said Kamras.

Kamras says he did not take his vaccine mandate recommendation lightly. The potential new policy will head to the school board for a vote on Aug. 16. It would require all RPS staff and teachers to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

“The more positives we have, the more we have to quarantine classes, and perhaps even, God forbid, shut down for some period of time. We can’t let that happen. We have to have kids back in school,” said Kamras.

Kamras says they don’t have a count on who is vaccinated within the ranks. He believes it mirrors the city’s vaccination rate which is about 43%.

“I understand people have personal perspectives on the vaccine, but we have a collective responsibility to safeguard our students and staff, and that’s why I made the decision,” said Kamras.

The division recently adopted a 100% masking policy for the return to in-person learning. School in Richmond starts back on Sept. 8.

