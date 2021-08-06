Richmond Fire Department to unveil mural honoring first Black career firefighters

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Fire Department will be unveiling a mural honoring the first Black career firefighters hired in the city and the state.

The unveiling will take place at Mocha Temple on North Second Street.

A ceremony will start at 6 p.m. on August 6, which will include music, guest speakers and a proclamation.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.