Recovery continues for some in Northern Neck after spring tornado
The tornado struck on May 3, but recovery efforts continue
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Recovery efforts continue for those impacted by a tornado in the Northern Neck earlier this year.
Multiple homes were damaged or destroyed by the EF-2 tornado that struck the Lottsburg area of Northumberland County on May 3 with winds estimated at 110 to 120 mph.
Bruce Carter harvests oysters and crabs on the coast of the Northern Neck, but his livelihood was halted when the tornado struck.
Trees were knocked down by the twister, destroying his crab pots and oyster cages. Carters says the damage totaled more than $150,000.
The damage is still not entirely cleaned up and Carter needs more help from volunteers to clear and remove debris. Carter says he just started to put some crab pots back in the water over the last several days.
If you are interested in volunteering to help Carter clear the remaining debris, he can be reached at his email address.
