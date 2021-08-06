Recovery continues for some in Northern Neck after spring tornado

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Recovery efforts continue for those impacted by a tornado in the Northern Neck earlier this year.

Multiple homes were damaged or destroyed by the EF-2 tornado that struck the Lottsburg area of Northumberland County on May 3 with winds estimated at 110 to 120 mph.

Bruce Carter harvests oysters and crabs on the coast of the Northern Neck, but his livelihood was halted when the tornado struck.

Bruce Carter's crab pots and oyster cages were destroyed by fallen trees in the May 3 tornado near Lottsburg in the Northern Neck. (Lisa Heishman)

Trees were knocked down by the twister, destroying his crab pots and oyster cages. Carters says the damage totaled more than $150,000.

Widespread tree damage occurred along the coast of the Northern Neck by an EF-2 tornado on May 3. (Lisa Heishman)

The damage is still not entirely cleaned up and Carter needs more help from volunteers to clear and remove debris. Carter says he just started to put some crab pots back in the water over the last several days.

If you are interested in volunteering to help Carter clear the remaining debris, he can be reached at his email address.

