Police identify 2 people killed in overnight shooting at sports bar in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield Police say two people are dead, and one person is seriously injured after an overnight shooting at Your Place Sports Bar & Grill.

Dozens of police officers arrived at around 3:15 a.m. Friday, after receiving a report of shots fired at Your Place Sports Bar & Grill located at 101 Wadsworth Drive. There they discovered three victims in the parking lot.

The shooting took place after the bar and grill had closed at 2 a.m.

police respond to report of a disturbance. (NBC12)

“Your Place” owner Sean Swinson, was still shaken up later Friday morning, unable to describe what he saw on his surveillance tapes.

“I can’t. I won’t do that,” he said.

In the five years Swinson has owned Your Place Sports Bar and Grill, early Friday morning might have been the worst. He says he left the restaurant around 1:30 a.m. and got the first call from his daughter before 3 a.m. It was 20 minutes later when he said Chesterfield Police then called.

Police say they came upon three victims in the parking lot of the plaza, right in front of Your Place, and one of them was already dead. The victim was identified as Ockelle Ty-Quan Duncan, 23, of Richmond.

Later in the morning, family members were seen grieving at the scene. (wwbt/nbc12)

“My staff knew the two victims,” Swinson said, adding that they came in two to three nights a week with their coworkers, as they all worked at a nearby restaurant. He adds that his staffers believe it was a love triangle that took a deadly turn.

“From what I understand, nobody knew the shooter. I guess it was his ex-girlfriend that was here,” he said.

Authorities say the other two victims were transported to a hospital; one of them died at the hospital and the other underwent surgery for life-threatening injuries. The victim that died at the hospital has been identified as Daquan K. Berry, 24, of Chesterfield.

“Being a father of three, I can’t imagine going through this. I give my condolences, and my staff give their condolences to the families involved,” Swinson added.

Chesterfield Police would not confirm how the three people knew each other but did say that they’re not looking for other suspects at this time.

Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660

