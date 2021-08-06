Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Officials: 5 children home alone die in Illinois fire

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 10:15 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. (AP) — Officials say five children all younger than 10 who were left home without an adult died in a fire at an apartment building in southwestern Illinois.

Fire crews were called to the building before 3 a.m. Friday and reported finding two children already dead.

The three other children were found unconscious and were eventually pronounced dead. Fire officials say the children ranged in age from 2 to 9 years old and belonged to the same family.

East St. Louis Assistant Fire Chief George McClellan says the children’s mother had left the home to pick up another adult from work.

The cause of the fire in East St. Louis, which is located across the Mississippi River from St. Louis, Missouri, is under investigation.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Virginia Governor Ralph Northam is mandating state employees get a COVID-19 vaccine.
Gov. Northam announces vaccine requirement for state employees
The Virginia Department of Health reports the third child has died due to COVID-19...
Third child in Virginia dies from COVID-19 complications
Governor Ralph Northam announced Thursday that a law passed earlier this year by the General...
Gov. Northam: State law requires public school districts to require universal masking
Dozens of police officers arrived at the scene after receiving a report of shots fired at Your...
Two people dead, one seriously injured in overnight shooting at sports bar in Chesterfield
The crash happened on Wednesday afternoon.
3 people taken to hospital following multi-vehicle crash in Richmond

Latest News

Health officials in the U.S. and the UK are ramping up calls for pregnant woman to get...
COVID: Should pregnant women get vaccinated?
The Petersburg tornado of 1993 caused an estimated $47.5 million in damages.
On This Day: A deadly tornado devastates the Tri-Cities
Valves of COVID-19 vaccines flow onto a conveyor belt.
Over 9.5 million vaccines administered | More than 5.2 million people receive first vaccine dose
A man appears to spray something over the fence, where her dogs were barking. The dog owner...
Caught on video: Man appears to pepper-spray barking dogs in back yard
The Way Station bar burns as the Dixie Fire tears through the Greenville community of Plumas...
Northern California wildfire now largest burning in U.S.