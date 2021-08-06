Healthcare Pros
Northam urges lawmakers to leave COVID-19 budget plan alone

Virginia Governor Ralph Northam
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 2:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam has asked state lawmakers to leave intact a Democratic-crafted spending plan for $4.3 billion in federal coronavirus relief money.

State Finance Secretary Joe Flores sent an email late Thursday to members of a conference committee assigned to work on a compromise bill. He said Northam wants a budget bill with no amendments.

Flores said the governor is seeking a “quick resolution to the few outstanding items to ensure these resources are put to work for Virginians as soon as possible.”

The Senate approved a handful of amendments, including the expansion of a $5,000 bonus for state police to include sheriffs deputies and jail officers.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

