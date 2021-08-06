News to Know for Aug. 6: Vaccines for state employees; Building names at VSU; Dry day, mostly sunny

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Take a look at our top headlines before you head out the door!

Dry Day, Sunny

Today will be mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 60s, highs near 90.

Vaccine Requirements

Starting Sept. 1, state employees must show proof of COVID-19 vaccination. Thursday, Northam announced a vaccine mandate for about 122,000 under his control.

The executive order will require proof of vaccination for at-will, classified, waged and other salaried employees in the executive branch including workers at the Department of Motor Vehicles, Virginia Employment Commission and Virginia State Police.

It does not, however, cover the legislative or judicial branches of government nor K-12 staff and teachers.

Like other vaccine mandates seen so far, the state does have an exemption for medical or religious reasons, but those folks will have to be regularly tested for COVID-19.

Richmond Public Schools Superintendent Jason Kamras will recommend that staff be required to get the COVID-19 vaccine. Kamras included his recommendation in his RPS Direct update on Thursday night.

Masks In Schools

Governor Ralph Northam announced Thursday that a law passed earlier this year by the General Assembly will impact how schools handle masking this fall.

The law not only requires in-person learning options at all public school districts this fall but also requires school systems to follow “any currently applicable mitigation strategies...to reduce the transmission of COVID-19 that have been provided by the CDC.”

The most recent CDC update came last week, with health officials recommending universal masking in schools.

“CDC recommends everyone in K-12 schools wear a mask indoors including teachers, staff, students and visitors - regardless of vaccination status,” CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said.

Sales Tax Weekend

Virginia’s once-a-year sales tax holiday is this weekend!

The sales tax holiday forgives the tax people would pay on school supplies, hurricanes, emergency preparedness items and certain energy-efficient appliances.

The sales tax holiday runs from Friday, Aug. 6 through Sunday. Aug. 8.

New Building Names For VSU

Virginia State University announced they will be unveiling the names of four unnamed buildings on campus.

Back in March, the school removed the names of Byrd, Eggleston, Trinkle, and Vawter Halls because of their connection to the confederacy and opposition to integrating schools.

The names of the buildings will be announced at 10 a.m. on Aug. 6.

RFD Mural

The Richmond Fire Department will be unveiling a mural honoring the first Black career firefighters hired in the city and the state.

The unveiling will take place at Mocha Temple on North Second Street.

A ceremony will start at 6 p.m. on August 6, which will include music, guest speakers and a proclamation.

Final Thought

