Hopewell Schools to expand virtual learning amid rise in COVID-19 cases

HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - The Hopewell City Public Schools Superintendent plans to propose expanding its virtual learning platform at a special school board meeting on Monday as the number of COVID-19 cases rises among students and staff.

On Monday, Aug. 9 at 6:30 p.m. the school board will hold a special public hearing to answer questions and concerns from community members as the school system deals with numerous coronavirus cases.

“There are 29 cases that have been completely investigated and published,” said Superintendent Melody Hackney. “Of those 29, 25 were deemed community-based, two were deemed school-based, and two were deemed undetermined. We are currently investigating two more.”

All of these cases have come within the first two weeks of school.

“One of our partners at the Virginia Department of Health has called… this current situation as the absolute perfect storm,” Hackney said. “The numbers are horrible and the reality is frightening.”

So far, a confirmed 24 students have tested positive for COVID-19. A majority of those cases are elementary students.

Hackney said her office is getting flooded with calls and emails from concerned parents.

Several parents contacted NBC12 stating they do not believe a vast majority of these cases came from the community.

“I’m irritated, I’m aggravated that y’all just want to keep blaming the community - you don’t know where it’s coming from,” said Hopewell parent, Nancy Judkins.

“[My daughter has] been at home for a year and half now and she hasn’t had any issues,” said parent Jessica Harris. “First week of school and now she has COVID.”

Harris said her daughter tested positive on July 30, after the school called saying her daughter wasn’t feeling well.

The Hopewell Schools COVID-19 dashboard lists Harris’ daughter’s case as “likely contracted from the community,” but Harris believes it happened inside Harry James Elementary.

“No one has called me, asked me any tracing questions, asked me who she’s been around,” she added.

NBC12 asked Hackney about that possibility.

“I’m going to trust her,” she said. “I can tell you our process is extremely tedious. It’s hours of investigation, person by person, every contact that child has been within 3-6 feet of.”

With the growing number of cases, the health department has now added a third category for contraction methods - undetermined.

“If we can’t comfortably identify, and I think that’s going to be the trend because now that we’re past the typical incubation period, I’m not sure we’re going to know,” Hackney said.

Meanwhile, parents feel the current mitigation efforts aren’t enough.

“The protocols that we have put into place to minimize the risk of the spread of COVID in our schools have resulted in less than 1% of student cases last school year (2020-2021) being due to transmission in schools,” Hopewell Schools said in a release last week. “This year, we have protocols in place that exceed the CDC and VDH standards and we will continue to take appropriate measures to minimize risk in order to allow our students to be in school.”

“They’re not cleaning like they’re supposed to, so it’s going to spread; they’re in an enclosed building,” said another Hopewell parent.

Hackney said changes are underway soon to add another level of protection. A new spray was purchased which is said to kill COVID-19 on any surface.

“We’ve reinstituted temperature checks starting Monday,” Hackney said. “There’s not a lot of data showing fever is a first initial symptom of COVID-19, particularly the delta variant, but it will help us find the few children that are already having that symptom.”

On Friday, Hackney also told NBC12 the school system will build out its virtual learning platform to allow for more students to enroll.

During the spring, only 100 students signed up to learn virtually come the fall of the 2021-2022 school year.

Due to the number of COVID-19 cases recently, several parents have requested to switch their children to virtual learning.

“I think that’s the one [change], I hope, will provide the most relief and comfort for parents who are understandably choosing not to send their children to school, or maybe sending their children to school and are extremely anxious and worried about that,” Hackney said.

The superintendent added unlike during the spring sign-up where a student had to meet certain criteria, that will be waived.

“But we are going to limit the in and out to a semester basis just because we believe it’s what is right for the child and the continuity of instruction,” she added.

That proposal will go before the school board on Aug. 9 at 6:30 p.m. at the Hopewell High School auditorium. This meeting is open to the public.

