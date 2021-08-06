Hopewell City Public Schools to hold town hall meeting on rising COVID-19 cases
HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - School leaders in Hopewell will be holding a town hall meeting on the rising COVID-19 cases and expanded instructional options for parents.
The school district has reported 29 COVID-19 cases since the start of their school year last Monday. According to the schools’ dashboard, two of those cases were contracted at school, with one being a student and the other a staff member.
Two new cases are listed as ‘undetermined’, therefore it is not clear how those cases were contracted.
So far, 24 students have tested positive for COVID-19. A majority of those cases are elementary students.
The meeting will take place on Aug. 9 at 6:30 p.m. at the Hopewell High School auditorium. This meeting is open to the public.
