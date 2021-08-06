Healthcare Pros
Henrico woman receives year of free groceries for being vaccinated from Kroger

A Kroger spokesperson said in a statement that the company's mask recommendation mirrors the one recently made by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.(Kroger)
By Katherine Lutge
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 2:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Kroger rewarded a Henrico woman one year of free groceries as a part of their campaign to encourage people to get vaccinated, #CommunityImmunity Giveaway.

Announced in June, the #CommunityImmunity Giveaway rewarded five people $1 million and 50 people free groceries for a year for getting vaccinated.

Stacey Blizzard, from Henrico, won a free year of groceries which is estimated to cost about $13,000. She is one of three Virginians to win.

Kroger presented Blizzard her prize at the Kroger located in the Short Pump area, 11895 West Broad Street.

“The #CommunityImmunity Giveaway is a great way for us to motivate people to get the vaccine, and it’s also been a fantastic way to reward our customers and associates,” said Lori Raya, president of Kroger Mid-Atlantic. “The health and safety of everyone we welcome in our stores is our top priority and we’re passionate about doing our part to protect our communities.”

