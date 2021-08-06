Henrico man sentenced on fraud, child porn charges

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A Glen Allen man was sentenced to prison for wire fraud, engaging in an unlawful monetary transaction using fraud proceeds and receipt of child pornography.

According to court documents, Gordon G. Miller III, 56, was the owner of G3 Systems, Inc., a software engineering company, and G3i Ventures, LLC, purportedly a venture capital company.

“Not only did the defendant defraud innocent victims through a million dollar investment fraud scheme designed to maintain his lifestyle, but he also painfully contributed to the exploitation of children by collecting thousands of materials depicting child sexual abuse,” said Raj Parekh, Acting U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia. “We are thankful to the FBI and USPIS for their thorough investigative efforts and close partnership with our Office to hold the defendant accountable for his appalling conduct.”

Prosecutors said that starting around 2017, Miller started to engage in fraud schemes to keep his companies from going out of business so he could maintain his lifestyle without legitimate income.

“One scheme involved the solicitation of contacts in an online question-and-answer forum, where Miller falsely represented himself as an entrepreneur with a significant net worth, multiple advanced degrees, and expertise investing in technology companies,” a release said.

Through the false representations, prosecutors said Miller was able to get about $1 million from at least 10 individuals through the scheme.

While his schemes were being investigated, federal agents found child sexual abuse material on his devices.

In all, agents found more than 11,000 images or videos constituting child pornography, including images or videos Miller obtained between August 2017 and September 2020.

Miller was sentenced to 151 months in prison.

