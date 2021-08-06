Henrico man dies after boat capsizes on James River

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WWBT) - A Henrico man is dead after a boat capsized on the James River in Newport News.

Virginia Marine Police were called by the Newport News Police Department for the report of a capsized Jon Boat and a body in the water near Anderson Park around 7 p.m.

The man’s body was identified as Andri Jamal Williams-Bey, 42, of Henrico. Police said he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Marine police said it is unknown if Williams-Bey was the only person on board, so authorities are continuing to search the area.

The circumstances surrounding the incident are under investigation.

The United States Coast Guard, Virginia Marine Police, Newport News Police Department, Newport News Fire Department and Henrico Police Department are assisting in the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Virginia Marine Police Operations Center at (757) 247-2265.

