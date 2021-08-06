Four families displaced after apartment fire in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Four families have been displaced after an apartment fire on Marshall Street in Richmond.

Crews say the sprinkler system was able to knock down the flames in the fifth-floor hallway. At least 15 units have water damage.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

