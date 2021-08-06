Forecast: Dry today, scattered showers tomorrow
Clouds and rain move in overnight
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The weekend is looking like a mixed bag, with rain showers possible Saturday. Sun and hotter temperatures by Sunday.
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 60s, highs near 90.
SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers possible, especially morning through the afternoon. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the upper 70s. (Rain Chance: 60%)
First Alert: Heat and humidity return next week with heat indices near the triple digits
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the low 90s.
MONDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low to mid 90s.
TUESDAY: Mostly to partly sunny and hot. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the mid 90s. (Rain Chance: 20%)
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. An isolated shower or storm possible. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the mid 90s. (PM Rain Chance: 30%)
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. An isolated shower or storm possible. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the mid 90s. (PM Rain Chance: 30%)
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.
Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.