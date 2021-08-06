Healthcare Pros
Forecast: Dry today, scattered showers tomorrow

Clouds and rain move in overnight
By Sophia Armata
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 3:53 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The weekend is looking like a mixed bag, with rain showers possible Saturday. Sun and hotter temperatures by Sunday.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 60s, highs near 90.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers possible, especially morning through the afternoon. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the upper 70s. (Rain Chance: 60%)

First Alert: Heat and humidity return next week with heat indices near the triple digits

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the low 90s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low to mid 90s.

TUESDAY: Mostly to partly sunny and hot. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the mid 90s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. An isolated shower or storm possible. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the mid 90s. (PM Rain Chance: 30%)

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. An isolated shower or storm possible. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the mid 90s. (PM Rain Chance: 30%)

