Forecast: Dry today, scattered showers tomorrow

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The weekend is looking like a mixed bag, with rain showers possible Saturday. Sun and hotter temperatures by Sunday.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 60s, highs near 90.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers possible, especially morning through the afternoon. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the upper 70s. (Rain Chance: 60%)

First Alert: Heat and humidity return next week with heat indices near the triple digits

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the low 90s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low to mid 90s.

TUESDAY: Mostly to partly sunny and hot. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the mid 90s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. An isolated shower or storm possible. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the mid 90s. (PM Rain Chance: 30%)

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. An isolated shower or storm possible. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the mid 90s. (PM Rain Chance: 30%)

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.