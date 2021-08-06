Healthcare Pros
First Alert Weather Day: Localized flash flooding possible on Saturday

2 to 4 inches of rain possible in a few spots, which may result in localized flash flooding
By Nick Russo
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 4:05 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Saturday is now a First Alert Weather Day for the risk of localized flash flooding.

The National Weather Service office in Wakefield Virginia has issued a Flash Flood Watch for most of Central and Southeastern Virginia from Saturday morning through Saturday evening.

Flash Flood Watch is in effect for much of Central and Southeastern Virginia including metro...
Flash Flood Watch is in effect for much of Central and Southeastern Virginia including metro RVA for localize flash flooding possible.(WWBT)

Two to four inches of rain will be possible in a few spots as a result of heavy downpours. Too much rain in a short amount of time could cause poor drainage flooding and street flooding. The highest chance for the heavier amounts will be south and east of RVA.

Potentially two to four inches of rain are possible on Saturday.
Potentially two to four inches of rain are possible on Saturday.(WWBT)

We can’t rule out an isolated strong or severe storm on Saturday afternoon either, especially across southeastern Virginia. If a strong storm develops, the main threat will be gusty winds.

An isolated strong or severe storm is possible Saturday, especially across southeastern Virginia.
An isolated strong or severe storm is possible Saturday, especially across southeastern Virginia.(WWBT)

