Farmville hosts mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic

Vaccine generic
Vaccine generic(Creative Commons)
By Katherine Lutge
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 9:58 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
FARMVILLE, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Health’s Piedmont Health District is hosting a mass COVID-19 vaccinations clinic on Aug. 13 from 1 to 5 p.m.

The clinic will be located at the War Memorial Building at 16330 Dunn Street and will offer the Pfizer vaccine to those 12 or older and the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to those 18 or older.

No appointments are needed and minors must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Those who get the Pfizer vaccine can receive their second dose at the same location on Sept. 3 from 1 to 5 p.m.

“We’ve seen an increase in COVID-19 cases in the area, particularly the Delta variant,” said Dr. Sulola Adekoya, acting director of the Piedmont Health District. “The best defense against the Delta variant is vaccination. This clinic will offer the community another chance to get the vaccine. We encourage everyone to get vaccinated as soon as possible.”

Those in attendance are recommended to wear a mask and socially distance per CDC guidelines.

For more information on vaccination, sites visit the Vaccinate Virginia website here.

